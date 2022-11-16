Khalsa College judokas emerge overall champs

Ludhiana, November 15
Students of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, stamped their supremacy by clinching the overall championship in the Panjab University inter-college judo competition held on the university’s campus in Chandigarh. This is for the fourth time that the college won the overall championship in the competition.
The college team included Kanika Singh (57 kg), Simran Kaur (63 kg), Ginni (70 kg) and Surbhi Kapoor (78 kg), who overpowered their respective opponents in different weight categories to secure gold medals. This also fetched the team the overall championship trophy.
