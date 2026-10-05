Khalsa Education Society dominates gatka events during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Khalsa Education Society, Narangwal, dominated gatka competitions in the ongoing district-level games of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan.

The games being organised by the state government entered the seventh day on Sunday. The competitions across 29 sports disciplines are being organised by the Sports Department in collaboration with the district administration.

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At Sacred Soul Convent School, Dhandra, Khalsa Education Society, Narangwal, emerged winners in the Under-14 boys’ free-stick team event. Akal Academy, Rachhin, finished second and Amrit Indo-Canadian came in third.

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The Khalsa Education Society also bagged the first position in the single-stick team event, followed by Akal Academy, Rachhin, and Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri.

In the individual single-stick event, Sandeep Singh from Khalsa Education Society claimed the top spot. Pritam Singh from Akal Academy, Jhande, finished second and Kamalveer Singh from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial School came in third.

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In the individual free-stick event, Gurveer Singh from the Khalsa Education Society stood atop the podium, flanked by Harmandeep Singh from Kot Mangal Singh in second place and Eknur Singh from Bhai Bachittar Singh Akhara, Hathur, in third.

In the U17 boys’ single-stick team event, Khalsa Education Society secured the first position, with Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial School coming in second and Bhai Bachittar Singh Akhara finishing third. Khalsa Education Society also topped the free-stick team event, with Akal Academy and Bhai Bachittar Singh Akhara finishing second and third, respectively.

In the individual single-stick event, Praveen Singh from Khalsa Education Society won the title, with Navleen Singh and Sukhwinder Singh from Bhai Bachittar Singh Akhara finishing second and third, respectively.

Sahibjot Singh from Khalsa Education Society emerged as the winner in the individual free-stick event. Amrit Singh finished second and Jashanpreet Singh from Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh, Hasanpur, came in third.

The softball finals for U14 girls were played at SCD Government College for Boys. Coaching Centre, Malla, won the title. PM Shri Senior Secondary School, Kasabad, and Government Senior Secondary School, Rakba, finished second and third, respectively.

In the U17 girls’ final, Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial School secured the first position. Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Malla, finished second and PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad, took third place.

In the U21 women’s category, GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sudhar, took home the title. Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial School finished runners-up and BCM Club secured the third position.