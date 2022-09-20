Khalsa students excel in BBA exam

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of the Department of Business Management, Khalsa College for Wome,n clinched top five positions in the university’s merit list for the BBA (Semester 4) examinations, the results of which were declared on Sunday, the college authorities said. “Priya Rani stood first with 87.81 per cent marks, Priya Aggarwal to third position with 87.27 per cent marks, Nisha was declared sixth with 84.36 per cent, Divanshi bagged seventh rank with 84.18 per cent and Pawanjot Kaur was listed eighth with scoring 83.63 per cent marks,” college Principal Mukti Gill said, while congratulating students. TNS

NCC session at CT University

Ludhiana: An NCC session and selection was held at CT University here by Army officers Subedar Julmej Singh and Hawaldar Pushwinder Kumar of 3 Punjab Battalion. The NCC selection process was organised under the supervision of Nisha, NCC coordinator, CTU, with the support of Dr Pravin Sharma. The selection process included physical trials such as long jump, running, pushups and body check-up. In all 108 students participated in the selection process and 78 got selected. TNS

District-level powerlifting competition

Ludhiana: Yuvraj Arora, a student of Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar bypass branch, brought laurels to the school after winning medals in powerlifting and weightlifting competitions. He lifted a total weight of 160 kg and secured gold medal in the below 120 kg category in the district-level powerlifting competition. He also won a silver medal in weightlifting in the ongoing district-level ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ at Khanna. Harmandeep Singh and Gurvir Singh Cheema, students of the same school participated in the volleyball tournament of ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ here at Guru Nanak Stadium. They bagged gold medal. Harmandeep was selected for the state-level competition to be held under these games in the first week of October. Rajesh Rudra, chairman-cum-director, chain of Green Land Schools, and Principal Baldeep Pandher congratulated students for their achievements. OC

Drawing, essay writing competitions

Ludhiana: Students of Sant Kirpal Singh Seva Panthi Public Senior Secondary School, Neelon won 33 medals in various events of a national championship. They had participated in the national-level drawing, essay and slogan writing competitions. A total of 33 medals were won by pupils, which included 11 gold, 11 silver and the same number of bronze medals. Four other students also got special trophies in the championship. Principal Jasvir Kaur Mann appreciated the success of students.