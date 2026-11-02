Khanna ASI suspended for planting drugs at Sena leader’s house, SIT formed

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Khanna police faced music for planting drugs at the house of Shiv Sena leader Mahant Kashmir Giri in Khanna. After the police detained the leader, his family reportedly presented a footage of a hidden camera that captured the policeman visiting the house of the Sena leader and coming out after planting drugs.

Even the video of the suspect placing drugs under the mattress also circulated on social media.

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After the matter came to the notice of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Darpan Ahluwalia, she took action and placed ASI Sukhdev Singh under suspension. The SSP also ordered a departmental inquiry against the suspect.

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“The Khanna police adopt strict standard against the drug trade. Even the police will not tolerate any negligence of police officials dealing drug cases. Now, the ASI has been suspended, who tried to implicate the Shiv Sena leader after planting drugs at his place and arrested the leader. Even the person held as a suspect in the drug case was acquitted and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under the supervision of SP Harpinder Gill,” the SSP.

Dr Ahluwalia said further investigation was launched in the case to check the quantity of drugs planted at the house of the Shiv Sena leader and from where the policeman brought the same.

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How conspiracy of suspect was exposed

A hidden camera installed at the residence of a Shiv Sena leader exposed a fake police raid in which heroin was planted to frame him. The footage shows an ASI secretly placing a packet of drugs under a mattress moments before the raid. According to the police, the driver of Mahant, Gurjant Singh, alias Janta, had been arrested with 7.5 gm of heroin. During interrogation, the driver allegedly named Mahant, following which a police team raided the leader’s house. The police claimed recovery of 30 gm of heroin from under the mattress and arrested Mahant.