Khanna BJP leader gets extortion call, complaint filed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 26

Khanna Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manisha Sood received an extortion call from an unknown person demanding Rs 3 lakh from her.

The Khanna city police registered a case of extortion and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified person and launched a probe to identify the caller.

The complainant, Manisha Sood, said on February 22, she received a WhatsApp call from some unknown mobile number and the caller asked to transfer Rs 3 lakh immediately, else threatened to kill her. The caller had also sent a QR code to transfer money.

“The caller told us that if money is not transferred, he can easily get me and my husband killed. He even warned me not to inform the police about the call else I may face dire consequences,” alleged the BJP leader, who is also state vice-president of BJP, Punjab.

Sources said after receiving a complaint, the senior police officials of Khanna have launched a probe and cyber cell was tasked to trace the caller.

Complainant Manisha’s husband Ajay Sood, a prominent businessman in Khanna, has demanded security from the Khanna police and urged the officials to identify the accused.

Earlier, some businessmen had also received extortion calls in Khanna from some unknown persons and they had posed themselves as gangsters.