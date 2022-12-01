Khanna civic body chief booked for hoisting Tricolour upside down

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 30

Over three months after president of Khanna Nagar Council Kamaljit Singh Ladhar hoisted the national flag upside down, the police on Tuesday booked him along with his aide for insulting the Tricolour. Ladhar is a leader of the Congress party.

Apart from president Ladhar, the police also booked one Jeevan Kumar, a gardner in the council. A case under Sections 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act was registered against the accused.

Complainant Gursharan Singh said that at the time of every Independence Day function, national flag is hoisted at various prominent places across the country. On August 15, 2022, Kamaljit Singh being president of the Khanna Nagar Council acted as chief guest and he was to hoist the flag as per the protocol.

“When Ladhar hoisted the flag, he did it in a wrong way. Although he was alerted by me and other prominent persons present at the Nagar Council office, Kamaljit instead of apologising, started making fun of the national flag. I then lodged a complaint with the police and after over three months a case was registered against the accused,” complainant Singh said.

Investigating officer SI Shamsher Singh said after registering a case a probe has been started. The booked accused are yet to be arrested.