DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Khanna college principal re-elected as AICP vice-president

Khanna college principal re-elected as AICP vice-president

Neena Seth Pajni, principal, Gobindgarh Public College, Khanna

article_Author
Lovleen Bains
Doraha, Updated At : 04:35 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Neena Seth Pajni being felicitated during the conference in Gujarat.
Advertisement

The principal of Gobindgarh Public College, Khanna, has been re-elected as the vice-president of the Association of Indian College Principals (AICP), said officials.

Advertisement

Neena Seth Pajni will have a tenure of three years, the officials added. They said the announcement was made during the 28th annual conference of the association, held in Gujarat earlier this month.

Advertisement

Pajni’s associates say her re-election is a testament to the confidence her peers have placed in her work on the post over in the past. Pajni, the maiden female office-bearer of the association, was first elected in 2023

Advertisement

The AICP is a registered national body with membership of 876 principals representing 26 states. Established in 1998, the association plays a significant role in strengthening higher education by organising national and international conferences. The 28th conference was attended by 200 college principals from across the country. During the conference, Pajni also presented paper on the topic “AI Leadership and the SDGs: Rethinking Higher Education Strategy”.

Pajni is also the president of Panjab University Sports Council. She says she works to ensure that all sports are promoted at all levels.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts