Khanna college principal re-elected as AICP vice-president

The principal of Gobindgarh Public College, Khanna, has been re-elected as the vice-president of the Association of Indian College Principals (AICP), said officials.

Neena Seth Pajni will have a tenure of three years, the officials added. They said the announcement was made during the 28th annual conference of the association, held in Gujarat earlier this month.

Pajni’s associates say her re-election is a testament to the confidence her peers have placed in her work on the post over in the past. Pajni, the maiden female office-bearer of the association, was first elected in 2023

The AICP is a registered national body with membership of 876 principals representing 26 states. Established in 1998, the association plays a significant role in strengthening higher education by organising national and international conferences. The 28th conference was attended by 200 college principals from across the country. During the conference, Pajni also presented paper on the topic “AI Leadership and the SDGs: Rethinking Higher Education Strategy”.

Pajni is also the president of Panjab University Sports Council. She says she works to ensure that all sports are promoted at all levels.