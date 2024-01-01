Khanna cops busted inter-state arms supply networks in 2023

Ludhiana, December 31

The Khanna police cracked the whip on smugglers, illegal arms suppliers and other notorious criminals in 2023.

SSP Kondal told The Tribune here that they had arrested 91 suspects under the Arms Act by registering 38 cases. The police busted major inter-state arms smuggling rackets, some of which were being run from within the jail, by inmates. They also arrested manufacturers of country-made weapons, with a huge recovery of arms from MP.

Kondal said “ the police have solved 99 per cent murders reported in the police district as out of 15 registered cases, we solved 14 cases of murders(including three blind murders). Out of the 47 kidnapping cases, 40 were solved.”

She said they recovered 54kg opium, 2074kg poppy husk, 11kg charas, 2.83kg heroin, 85376 pills/capsules, 81 poppy husk plants, 69kg ganja, etc. They also froze the property of drug smugglers worth Rs 5.97 crore, including moveable property worth Rs 2.15 crore, and immoveable property worth Rs 3.82 crore.

The police arrested 120 gamblers and recovered Rs 11.45 lakh worth of cash. A dhaba owner who was running a gambling racket was also arrested in December, added SSP Kondal. In January, a special operation led by SP (Investigation) Pragya, had busted an international extortion and targeted-killed module operated by Amrit Bal-Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. The module has links to foreign-based Babbar Khalsa terrorists. — TNS

Other initiatives taken

n To spread socially relevant awareness messages, Khanna police painted walls of police headquarters with such messages

n 25-kg poppy husk seized under Operation Eagle in Jan

n 1.5 kg of opium, illicit liquor, heroin was recovered in May under Operation Vigil-1

n 26 kg of poppy husk was recovered during CASO operation in June

n A car, sharp weapon, .32 bore pistol, 2 magazines recovered during Operation Vigil-2

n Organised a mega athletics meet in a bid to keep youngsters away from drugs

n Inaugurated a state-of-art conference hall equipped with cutting edge facility

Will continue strictness I would like to further streamline our public delivery services and continue strict enforcement and action against crime, especially for women, senior citizens and children. Also, we would like to continue our vigil on gun running modules with inter-state ramifications. More focus will be given to drug hotspots. —Amneet Kondal, SSP