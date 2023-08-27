Khanna cops crack blind robbery case, arrest three suspects

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 26

The Khanna police today claimed to have solved a broad daylight blind robbery case with the arrest of three persons. The police recovered gold ornaments, cash and weapons used in the crime.

The suspects have been identified as Baljit Singh (26) of Iqbal Nagar, Mandi Gobindgarh, Harmanjot Singh (23) of Officers’ Colony, Malerkotla road, and Rabbi Khan (24) of Kotak Bagari village in Khanna.

The police recovered 67 gm of gold ornaments, Rs 5,000 in cash, a motorcycle (PB43E4816) and sharp weapons used in the crime.

SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain and DSP Rajesh Sharma addressed a press conference regarding the matter.

On August 20, three bike-borne miscreants had barged into a house on the Malerkotla road where they held an elderly woman, Surjit Kaur, captive and also beaten her up badly before committing the robbery.

The SP said under the leadership of the SSP, Khanna, Amneet Kondal, a special team was formed to crack the case and the police succeeded in solving the case in a few days. On August 25, the police got major clues about the robbers, after which teams were formed and the suspects were arrested.

Since the suspects were drug addicts, they committed the crime to buy drugs with the looted gold and cash. The arrest of the trio might also give leads to the police about drug smugglers with whom they are connected, she said.

Among the nabbed suspects, only Rabbi has previous criminal history as two drug cases were registered against him at Kapurthala in 2019 and 2020.

One of suspects was victim’s neighbour

SP Pragya Jain said one of the suspects, Harmanjot, was the neighbour of the victim. Since he knows the elderly couple was residing alone in the house, considering it a vulnerable target, he, with two of his friends, committed the crime.