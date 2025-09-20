Khanna cops hold awareness events against drug abuse

Officials of Khanna police district, in collaboration with educational institutions and local organisations, conducted a programme to spread awareness against drug abuse in Doraha on Friday.

SSP Khanna Dr Jyoti Yadav Bains, while addressing more than 1,000 students at Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, sought the active support of the youth in being bold enough to say no to drugs once and for all. “If the youth are awake, none can muster courage to use, sell or supply such a deadly poison to anyone anywhere. It is for the young to rise up to the occasion and resist any and every sort of temptation, not only to save themselves but society. I believe that the involvement and support of people can bring a sea change in the functioning of the department,” the SSP said.

“Drugs have pushed many families into penury, apart from resulting in pre-mature deaths and a destructive social sense. The ones involved in the sale and supply of contraband, however, influential shall be taken to task and pulled down with a strong hand. As we are determined to fight this problem, we seek the help of each and every association, organisation and educational institution to collectively make a resolve that drug addiction has to be finally curbed and Punjab be made a drug-free state. The state’s youth should not be destroying their lives by getting hooked to these deadly habit-forming drugs rather they should be awakened, charged and duty conscious to handle the responsibilities of their families, their state and the nation at large,” exhorted the SSP.

SSP Khanna flagged off a rally against drugs which the students took out as part of the awareness programme. Guru Nanak Managing Board president Harpratap Singh Brar said the college and school would stand in support of the drive.

Activists from the region said, “We as citizens are very well a part of the administration and police which is trying to uproot this problem. It is our responsibility to keep check on the sale, purchase or supply of drugs in our areas and inform the authorities concerned. Only together can the evil of drug addiction be eradicated.”