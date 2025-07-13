DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Ludhiana / Khanna cops hold football match

Khanna cops hold football match

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:58 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SSP Dr Jyoti Yadav meets players before the match in Khanna.
Advertisement

As part of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, Khanna police on Sunday organised a football match at AS Ground, Malerkotla road, Khanna, encouraging youth to embrace sports and stay away from drugs.

Advertisement

Officials addressed the gathering, urging young people to avoid substance abuse and pursue positive activities. Winners were felicitated by Khanna SSP Dr Jyoti Yadav and other senior officials.

SSP Khanna, while addressing the players, said events like these were key steps to ending the drug menace in the state. She said the Khanna police would continue to hold such sports events to encourage the youth towards joining sports.

Advertisement

Four teams, including two each of girls and boys, took part in the event. Players, while interacting with the police officials, expressed their wish of joining the force and serving the nation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts