Khanna cops hold football match

As part of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, Khanna police on Sunday organised a football match at AS Ground, Malerkotla road, Khanna, encouraging youth to embrace sports and stay away from drugs.

Officials addressed the gathering, urging young people to avoid substance abuse and pursue positive activities. Winners were felicitated by Khanna SSP Dr Jyoti Yadav and other senior officials.

SSP Khanna, while addressing the players, said events like these were key steps to ending the drug menace in the state. She said the Khanna police would continue to hold such sports events to encourage the youth towards joining sports.

Four teams, including two each of girls and boys, took part in the event. Players, while interacting with the police officials, expressed their wish of joining the force and serving the nation.