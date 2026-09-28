Khanna: Fugitive rape accused poses as DSP for years, arrested

The Khanna police have arrested a man accused of posing as a DSP, who had been evading arrest in a rape case for years.

An FIR against Karanvir Sharma, a resident of Kaddon village in Khanna, was registered in 2020. He was later declared a fugitive after failing to appear before the court for a prolonged period.

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Police said Sharma used to attend social events wearing a police uniform, and his confident demeanour made it difficult for people to suspect that he was not a genuine police officer.

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Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia said Sharma’s name had also surfaced in another case in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024. The Srinagar police had arrested him while he was allegedly roaming around the Nehru Park area in uniform with an associate.

During interrogation, Sharma was asked to produce his identification and official documents, raising suspicion about his claim of being a police officer. “Subsequent investigations revealed that he was posing as a DSP,” Ahluwalia said.

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Police sources said a case had also been registered against Sharma at Doraha police station in the past for allegedly attempting to obtain police protection on the pretext of a perceived threat. Ahluwalia said the police would also investigate whether Sharma had extorted money from or duped anyone while allegedly posing as a police officer.