Khanna gets its 1st woman SSP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: IPS officer Amneet Kondal on Thursday assumed the charge of Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police replacing Dayama Harish Kumar Omparkash. She is the first woman officer to head the police district. “Maintenance of law and order will be my foremost priority,” said SSP. TNS

PAU, GADVASu staff intensify stir

Ludhiana: The ongoing agitation of Punjab Agricultural University and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University teachers for the UGC pay scales continued on Thursday. Addressing the protest, PAUTA president Dr Harmeet Singh Kingra and secretary Dr Mandeep Singh Gill said the government was delaying the notification although it has already implemented the revised pay scales in other universities in September 2022.