Khanna hikes littering fine to Rs 50,000; identifies garbage dumping hotspots in all 33 wards

Under 'Mission Clean Punjab', launched by the Punjab Government with the aim of ensuring cleanliness in cities and providing clean and healthy environment to the people, a 10-day special cleanliness campaign is being conducted in Khanna city from August 29. In this regard, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Khanna, Swati Tiwana said that during the campaign, sensitive places for dumping garbage have been identified in all the 33 wards of the city. She added that the fine for throwing garbage in open has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000.

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These places will be specially cleaned and CCTV cameras will be installed to ensure that garbage is not thrown there again in future. Along with installing cameras, awareness boards will also be installed.

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She told that private vacant plots are also being cleaned once. After this, it will be the responsibility of the owners to clean and maintain the plots. Plot owners who have not yet constructed boundary walls have been urged to do so. Fine will also be imposed for unauthorised dumping of garbage in these plots.

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The SDM said that Municipal Council, Khanna, has made arrangements to collect garbage from houses, while garbage from streets and markets is collected by sanitation workers.

Despite the presence of four designated garbage collection points in the city, instances of unauthorised waste dumping continue to surface at various locations.

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Tiwana added that surveillance will be ensured at 'sensitive places' through watchmen at night and sanitation workers during the day. Along with hefty fines, legal action will also be taken against those who throw garbage and cause damage to public property.

Further, she said that the problems of cleanliness and illegal encroachments are interconnected. Therefore, a team is being formed with the help of police and after 10 days of cleanliness campaign, anti-encroachment drive will be started. They appealed to the street vendors to use the designated vending zones and not to set up unauthorised vendors outside the shops or on the roadside.

The SDM appealed to the city residents to cooperate with the administration and the Municipal Council in the cleanliness campaign and to throw their garbage at designated places only, so that Khanna can be made a clean and beautiful city.