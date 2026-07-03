Khanna hotel owner to face FIR for renting room sans ID proof

A day after a man and his paramour were found dead in a room of Greenland Hotel in Khanna under mysterious circumstances, the preliminary investigation of the police had found that the man had shot his paramour dead and then he died by suicide by shooting himself, the police have now registered a murder case against the deceased man for killing the woman.

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The deceased were identified as Manjit Singh from Makhu Ferozepur and Harpreet Kaur from Tarn Taran. According to the police, both victims, who were distant relatives, were married. Harpreet has two children, while Manjeet has an eight-year-old son. During investigation, the police recovered the woman’s phone, which revealed that she was married to Tejinder Singh eight years ago. Harpreet’s maternal uncle’s daughter stays in Khanna and Manjit was her maternal uncle’s son. He frequently visited Khanna. Both were between 25 and 30 years of age. They were in a relationship.

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Inside the hotel room, the woman’s body was found on the bed while the man’s body was found lying on the floor near the bed. Police probe has found that Manjit owned Eknoor Dhaba at Libra in Khanna.

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SSP, Khanna, Darpan Ahluwalia, said since the deceased man had committed a murder by killing his paramour, he was booked on murder charge. A 9mm unlicensed weapon was used in the crime and the same was also seized by the police. Now, further investigation would be conducted how the man got the illegal weapon.

She said when the police scanned CCTV cameras, besides the deceased, a man, Bunty, was seen accompanying them to the hotel. He convinced hotel staff to give room to them without taking any identity proof.

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Denying rumours that Bunty had posed himself as a policeman to procure a room for them without submitting any identity proof, the SSP said Bunty was a frequent visitor to the dhaba of Manjit. Hence, the former dropped the couple to the hotel in a Haryana registration number taxi and left the spot.

Afterwards, there was no movement seen outside the room for around nine hours. Neither of them called the reception or requested any service. Hotel staff became suspicious when there was no activity for so long. They knocked on the door several times but got no response, After which they called the police.

The police said the owner of hotel would face an FIR for giving the room to the victims without taking any identity proof. The hotel committed a major violation and a case would be registered after procuring orders from the DC, Ludhiana.