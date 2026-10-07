Khanna man booked over defamatory social media posts against SDM Tiwana

A case was registered on Tuesday against a Khanna resident for allegedly posting defamatory and objectionable comments on social media against Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Swati Tiwana.

It is the second case on similar charges against Paramjit Singh, alias Param Walia, a resident of Dharampura Mohalla, in the past seven months. Walia is also said to be a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

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According to the FIR registered on the complaint of the SDM, Walia runs Instagram account @paramwaliaa and posted comments against the SDM that did rounds on social media. In one of the posts in Punjabi, he alleged corruption, misuse of military land and Centre funds for a carnival, a multi-crore fraud, illegal commercial use of land, issuance of notices worth Rs 15 to Rs 60 lakh and siphoning off money into personal accounts. He claimed that the official got a criminal case registered against him under pressure and was harassing him through the system involving the SDM, Deputy Commissioner (DC) and ministers.

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In another post, Walia allegedly wrote, “Khanne alya nu puchho kinna dukhine is sirrey di corrupt lady to (ask Khanna residents about how troubled they are because of this corrupt woman).”

The FIR states that a similar complaint had earlier led to registration of a case on February 28 against the same accused under Sections 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 356(2) (defamation) and 308 (2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Khanna City-1 police station.

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Move to suppress my voice against coruption: Suspect

Walia, however, said the FIR had been registered with a motive to suppress his voice against corruption.

He vowed to raise the matter before the BJP high command. “The Khanna administration is also planning to hold Dasehra on the same defence land. I have already lodged a complaint with the defence authorities,” added Walia.