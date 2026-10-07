DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Khanna man booked over defamatory social media posts against SDM Tiwana

Khanna man booked over defamatory social media posts against SDM Tiwana

Second case on similar charges against Khanna resident Paramjit Singh

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:45 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

A case was registered on Tuesday against a Khanna resident for allegedly posting defamatory and objectionable comments on social media against Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Swati Tiwana.

It is the second case on similar charges against Paramjit Singh, alias Param Walia, a resident of Dharampura Mohalla, in the past seven months. Walia is also said to be a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Advertisement

According to the FIR registered on the complaint of the SDM, Walia runs Instagram account @paramwaliaa and posted comments against the SDM that did rounds on social media. In one of the posts in Punjabi, he alleged corruption, misuse of military land and Centre funds for a carnival, a multi-crore fraud, illegal commercial use of land, issuance of notices worth Rs 15 to Rs 60 lakh and siphoning off money into personal accounts. He claimed that the official got a criminal case registered against him under pressure and was harassing him through the system involving the SDM, Deputy Commissioner (DC) and ministers.

Advertisement

In another post, Walia allegedly wrote, “Khanne alya nu puchho kinna dukhine is sirrey di corrupt lady to (ask Khanna residents about how troubled they are because of this corrupt woman).”

The FIR states that a similar complaint had earlier led to registration of a case on February 28 against the same accused under Sections 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 356(2) (defamation) and 308 (2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Khanna City-1 police station.

Advertisement

Move to suppress my voice against coruption: Suspect

Walia, however, said the FIR had been registered with a motive to suppress his voice against corruption.

He vowed to raise the matter before the BJP high command. “The Khanna administration is also planning to hold Dasehra on the same defence land. I have already lodged a complaint with the defence authorities,” added Walia.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts