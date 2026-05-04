Khanna police arrest 4 in Machhiwara clash case

The Machhiwara police today arrested four persons following a clash between two groups in Machhiwara. Those arrested have been identified as Davinderpal Singh Jaila, a resident of Machhiwara, Gurvinder Singh of Haidon, Jaspreet Singh of Haidon Bet and Satvir Singh of Ladhowal Kalan.

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Harpinder Kaur, SP Headquarters, Khanna, said that after the incident several teams of the CIA and police station heads had been formed to arrest the accused and the police succeeded in nabbing four key accused within 24 hours of the incident.

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“Apart from these four nabbed accused, five suspects had already been detained by the Khanna police and their sustained questioning was being done to get leads about the whereabouts of the remaining accused, who are still on the run,” added the SP.

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She revealed that some of the accused were suspected to have gone underground and taken shelter in other states. Accordingly, Khanna police teams were also conducting raids at their suspected whereabouts.

The case details

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Two groups of youths had clashed at a locality falling under the jurisdiction of Machhiwara polce on Friday evening. Gagandeep Singh Billa of Haidon village was killed on the spot, while Manpreet Singh Mani, who was earlier declared dead, but later turned out to be alive, was undergoing treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh.

In this case, an FIR was registered against 24 persons led by Kabul Singh Pannu of Muglewal village and his 11 accomplices. Preliminary investigations revealed that an old rivalry between deceased Billa and another person named Jaila of an adjoining village was the main factor behind Friday’s clash that took place to settle scores. The police also received an audio recording in which the time of the clash was being discussed. Both caller and the recipient of the call are heard fixing the time at the grain market of Lakhowal Kalan. However, the clash took place at Ratipur Road.

Billa’s father Surinder Singh had claimed that the clash had taken place to teach him (Billa) a lesson for his activities as a whistle blower against drug peddlers, but these claims were yet to be verified.