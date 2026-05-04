icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Khanna police arrest 4 in Machhiwara clash case

Khanna police arrest 4 in Machhiwara clash case

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:16 AM May 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Machhiwara police arrested four accused after clash between two groups, on Sunday.
Advertisement

The Machhiwara police today arrested four persons following a clash between two groups in Machhiwara. Those arrested have been identified as Davinderpal Singh Jaila, a resident of Machhiwara, Gurvinder Singh of Haidon, Jaspreet Singh of Haidon Bet and Satvir Singh of Ladhowal Kalan.

Advertisement

Harpinder Kaur, SP Headquarters, Khanna, said that after the incident several teams of the CIA and police station heads had been formed to arrest the accused and the police succeeded in nabbing four key accused within 24 hours of the incident.

Advertisement

“Apart from these four nabbed accused, five suspects had already been detained by the Khanna police and their sustained questioning was being done to get leads about the whereabouts of the remaining accused, who are still on the run,” added the SP.

Advertisement

She revealed that some of the accused were suspected to have gone underground and taken shelter in other states. Accordingly, Khanna police teams were also conducting raids at their suspected whereabouts.

The case details

Advertisement

Two groups of youths had clashed at a locality falling under the jurisdiction of Machhiwara polce on Friday evening. Gagandeep Singh Billa of Haidon village was killed on the spot, while Manpreet Singh Mani, who was earlier declared dead, but later turned out to be alive, was undergoing treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh.

In this case, an FIR was registered against 24 persons led by Kabul Singh Pannu of Muglewal village and his 11 accomplices. Preliminary investigations revealed that an old rivalry between deceased Billa and another person named Jaila of an adjoining village was the main factor behind Friday’s clash that took place to settle scores. The police also received an audio recording in which the time of the clash was being discussed. Both caller and the recipient of the call are heard fixing the time at the grain market of Lakhowal Kalan. However, the clash took place at Ratipur Road.

Billa’s father Surinder Singh had claimed that the clash had taken place to teach him (Billa) a lesson for his activities as a whistle blower against drug peddlers, but these claims were yet to be verified.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts