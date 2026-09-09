Khanna police bust illegal de-addiction centre, rescue 55 inmates; heroin seized

In a major crackdown as part of the ongoing ‘War against Drugs’ campaign, the Khanna police have busted an illegally operated de-addiction centre in Ghungrali Rajputan village and seized 15 grams of heroin from its owner.

The centre was sealed, and nearly 55 inmates were safely rescued and shifted to government-run de-addiction and rehabilitation centres.

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SSP Khanna Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said the operation was carried out under the twin campaigns, ‘War against Drugs’ and ‘Strike against Gangsters’. The inmates were not merely removed from the premises. Keeping their health and future in mind, police provided them with medical care before shifting them to authorised government facilities for further treatment and rehabilitation.

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The action underscored that the objective was not only to shut down the illegal operation but also to ensure the safety, treatment and eventual reintegration of drug-dependent persons.

SSP Ahluwalia said police had prioritised the safety and treatment of drug victims rather than treating them as criminals. He added that anyone found exploiting drug-dependent persons or compromising their liberty and safety in the name of de-addiction would face strict legal action.

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SP (D) Khanna Rakesh Yadav, who visited the spot, said personnel from the Sadar police station seized 15 grams of heroin during the raid. A case has been registered at the Sadar police station, Khanna. The accused have been identified as Pawandeep Singh and Jasvinder Singh, both sons of Nachhattar Singh and residents of Ghungrali Rajputan. They have been booked under Section 21 of the NDPS Act and relevant sections of the BNS.

SP Yadav said police were also probing how the illegal centre was being operated, whether anyone was involved in facilitating its functioning, the treatment meted out to the inmates, and the source of the seized narcotics.

Efforts are underway to identify other persons linked to the centre and trace the supply chain of the seized heroin.

Meanwhile, the Khanna police have appealed to the public to promptly inform them about any illegally operated de-addiction centres, drug peddling or other suspicious activities in their vicinity.