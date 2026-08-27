Khanna police bust snatching gang, arrest 4

The Khanna police have busted a gang involved in chain and earring snatchings with the arrest of four accused and the recovery of two gold earrings and a motorcycle without a registration number plate.

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SP (Special Branch) Harpinder Kaur Gill addressed a press conference on Wednesday and shared details of the case.

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According to the complaint, on August 22, Sarbjeet Kaur, a resident of Guru Ram Dass Nagar, Khanna, was on her way to a gurdwara on Peer Khana Road at around 5.10 pm when a motorcycle-borne unidentified person snatched a gold earring from her left ear and fled. A case was registered the following day. During the investigation, police found that the same accused had allegedly snatched a gold earring from another elderly woman at around 5 pm on August 23.

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Police examined the CCTV footage from several locations and used AI-assisted analysis to identify the brand of sneakers mentioned on a polythene bag hanging from the snatcher’s motorcycle. Further scrutiny of the CCTV cameras installed near a shoe shop in Subhash Bazaar revealed that the accused had visited the showroom after the snatching and purchased shoes and perfume. Police also found that he had sold the snatched jewellery to Ramesh Jewellers in Khanna and used the proceeds for shopping.

“Police searched sneaker shops in Khanna using ChatGPT and identified an outlet, Sneakers Lounge, in Subhash Bazaar. A police team immediately visited the shop, where CCTV footage provided a clear image of the snatcher. Although the accused was wearing a mask during the snatching and had used a fake number plate on his motorcycle, the CCTV footage from the sneaker shop helped police establish the backward and forward trail and identify and arrest him,” said Khanna SSP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia.

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The arrested accused was identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Babbu, a resident of Iklaha village, Khanna. A motorcycle without a registration number plate was recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, Amandeep allegedly disclosed the identity of his associate, Deepak Bali, alias Deepak Kumar, alias Deepu, a resident of Balmiki Mohalla, Peer Khana Road, near Ravidas Gurdwara, Khanna. Deepak was subsequently arrested.

Police said both accused admitted to their involvement in the snatchings. The duo further disclosed that they had sold the stolen gold earrings to two local jewellers, Kapil Kumar, a resident of Basant Nagar, and his brother Japinder Kumar, who own Ramesh Jewellers in Khanna. Both jewellers were arrested in connection with the case, and two gold earrings were recovered from them.