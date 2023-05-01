Khanna police complex walls painted with social messages

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 30

Taking a first-of-its-kind initiative to spread socially relevant awareness messages among the masses, the Khanna police have painted walls of its district police complex premises with several such messages. The initiative is being applauded by those visiting the police complex.

A talented artist was roped in by the Khanna police for the painstaking artwork. Tribune photo

A brainchild of Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, Amneet Kondal, the entire premises was refurbished by painting it with educative messages on socially relevant topics such as prevention of crime against weaker sections, ills of drunken driving, drug de-addiction, importance of traffic rules, need for environment conservation, no to child marriage yes to school, no to female foeticide, message to encourage women to dial women helpline number 181 without any hesitation, to name a few.

Talking to The Tribune on Friday, Kondal said a talented artist, native of police district, Khanna, was roped in for the painstaking work. It was done with a view to informing and educating citizens against social evils as well as improving aesthetic outlook of the district police complex premises. The artist took three weeks and concluded the artwork on Friday.

“The district police complex premises had plain walls. I decided to give a catchy look to the premises by painting some social relevent messages. It will give positive vibes to people visiting the premises and the same will also educate them,” the SSP said.

She said though most of the messages were written in Punjabi language, messages in other languages such as English and Hindi were also written for those who were not able to read Punjabi.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Pragya Jain said the paintings also have a message of gender neutral police force depicting uniformed male and female police officials. The police would continue to take such initiatives in future as well.

Sources said the Khanna police might also spread the initiative in all police stations falling in its jurisdiction.