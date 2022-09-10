Khanna police crack Rs 25 lakh robbery case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 9

The Khanna police claimed to have solved a robbery case in which Rs 25 lakh were looted from the house of a farmer at Rohni Khurd village.

As per sources, the suspects involved in the robbery have also been arrested and most of the recovery had been made.

As per sources, CCTV cameras and call dump helped the police in identifying the suspects involved in the robbery. The Innova car used in the crime has also been recovered by the police.

Notably, five persons posing as IT officials had looted Rs 25 lakh cash from the house of a farmer Sajjan Singh five days ago.