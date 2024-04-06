 Khanna police crack whip on election code violators : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Khanna police crack whip on election code violators
INDIA VOTES 2024

Khanna police crack whip on election code violators

149 nabbed with huge cache of drugs, illicit liquor, weapons, cash

Khanna police crack whip on election code violators

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal (centre) shows illegal arms and ammunition seized during a special checking in Khanna.



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Khanna (Ludhiana), April 5

The Khanna police have cracked the whip against violators of the model code of conduct (MCC), which had been in force since the announcement of the 2024 General Election on March 16, across three Assembly segments falling under the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

The police have arrested 149 criminals under various offences punishable under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Excise Act and the Arms Act, from whom a huge cache of drugs, illicit liquor, drug money and weapons have been seized.

Besides identifying 48 troublemakers, the police have so far taken 158 history-sheeters and other anti-social elements under preventive custody. Also, 114 proclaimed offenders (POs) and absconders have been arrested while 553 of the total 564 non-bailable warrants (NBWs) have been executed in the police district, which is part of Ludhiana administrative district.

However, almost 38 per cent of the total 6,445 arms licence owners have not yet deposited with the police their 2,894 licensed weapons, which was mandatory as per the prohibitory order issued by District Magistrate (DM) Sakshi Sawhney till March 31.

Leading the special drive launched by the district police against the poll code violations, Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal has directed the police force to ensure strict implementation of the MCC and allow no violation of the guidelines issued by the Election Commission for the conduct of free, fair and peaceful General Election.

Sharing the action-taken report, Amneet told The Tribune here on Friday that 10 inter-district nakas (check-posts) had been set up across the limits of three police sub-divisions and eight police stations falling under the Khanna police district to maintain strict vigil on the movement of anti-social elements and check any illegal activity that might affect the smooth conduct of the elections. Two of the 10 special nakas have been made hi-tech and put under the round-the-clock CCTV supervision.

She said regular coordination meetings at the district, sub-division and police station levels were being held with counterparts and a special control and a separate WhatsApp number had been activated to receive, share and transmit the real-time information.

“As of now, two platoons of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been received by us, which are being used as part of the flying squad teams (FSTs) as well as other condition-based maintenance (CBM) purposes,” the SSP revealed while informing that of the total 383 polling station locations across Khanna police district, eight have been identified as vulnerable and five critical.

Amneet said 149 criminals had so far been arrested in 100 FIRs registered under the NDPS Act, Excise Act and Arms Act, from whom huge cache of drugs, illicit liquor, weapons and drug money had been recovered.

The recovery included 670 litres of illicit liquor, 7.39 quintals of poppy husk, 321 gm of heroin, 9.2 kg of opium, 1.5 kg of ganja, 15 gm of smack, 43 gm of drug powder, 45 gm of charas, 12 kg of poppy plants, 46,280 intoxicant pills and capsules, 20 bottles of intoxicant syrups, Rs 25 lakh unaccounted cash, Rs 40,000 drug money, 24 .32 bore pistols, 29 magazines and 19 cartridges.

“In a major operation, we had intercepted Rs 25 lakh unaccounted cash at a hi-tech naka on March 30 and the case had been handed over to the Income Tax Department for further proceedings in the matter,” she said.

The district police chief further stated that 48 troublemakers have been identified so far while preventive action had been taken against 38 of the total 46 historysheeters as the remaining eight historysheeters were already behind bars.

Under other preventive action, as many as 120 anti-social elements have been taken into preventive custody under Sections 107, 150, 151, 109, and 110 of the CrPC while 553 of the total 564 NBWs received since January 1 had already been executed while the process was on to execute the remaining 11 NBWs as well.

The action against POs and absconders has led to the arrests of 114 wanted criminals while 479 such elements were still on the run. However, the entries of 53 POs and absconders have been deleted from police records following the due legal process.

Divulging the details of arms licences, the SSP revealed that as many as 6,445 arms licence holders possessed 7,668 licensed weapons in the district, of which 4,774 arms, accounting for 62 per cent, had already been deposited with the police while the remaining 2,894 licensed weapons were yet to be deposited as per the mandate given in the MCC and prohibitory order issued by the DM.

She has urged all arms license owners, who have not yet deposited their licensed weapons, to hand over their licensed arms to the nearest police post or station without any further delay, failing which legal action will be initiated.

“A special screening committee to scrutinise the licensed arms licences and gun houses has been formed and is fully functional,” Amneet said, adding that there was no gun house located in the jurisdiction of Khanna police district.

Strict vigil maintained: SSP Kondal

“We are maintaining strict vigil and ensuring the enforcement of the poll code across the district in letter and in spirit. Besides continuing with our routine exercises, we have set up special nakas to conduct search and seizure operations and are taking out flag marches to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections,”said Amneet Kondal, SSP, Khanna.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

2
Trending

Kejriwal's behind-bars photo: Bhagat Singh's grandson says ‘attempt being made to compare AAP chief with martyrs’; BJP wants its removal right away

3
India

Congress releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; promises to give legal guarantee to MSP, restore J-K's statehood, scrap Agnipath scheme

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

5
Diaspora

Hindu temple in Texas sued for $1 million for branding 11-year-old child with hot iron rod as part of religious ceremony

6
Himachal

BRS leader scoffs at Kangana Ranaut over her 'Subhash Chandra Bose India's first PM' remark

7
India

‘Who’s sending?’ BJP questions foreign location pics in Congress manifesto

8
India

Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court

9
Chandigarh

Body of 13-year-old Ambala boy who went missing found in car

10
Haryana

Upset over police 'inaction’, 4 of family consume poison outside ADC’s office in Haryana’s Bhiwani

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria

US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria

Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...

China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal

China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal

Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC

Indian student dies in US state of Ohio

Indian student dies in US state of Ohio

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...

Indian-origin neurologist's UK study to revolutionise dementia diagnosis

Indian-origin neurologist's UK study to revolutionise dementia diagnosis

Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP

Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP

AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...


Cities

View All

Doc’s arrest: Health Dept raids hospital, seizes record

Amritsar doctor’s arrest: Health Dept raids hospital, seizes record

PAU experts conduct health check of ‘ber’ trees at Golden Temple

Punjab and Haryana High Court notice to Centre, state over SGPC poll

Woman paraded naked in Valtoha

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla wants EC to prepare report on drug addicts at booth level

2 Hindu-dominated Assembly segments hold key in Bathinda

2 Hindu-dominated Assembly segments hold key in Bathinda

BKU (Ugrahan) continues to hold protest outside Bathinda DC’s office

~458 cr spent, depts sit on utilisation certificates

Chandigarh: Rs 458 cr spent, depts sit on utilisation certificates

Returning officer for Chandigarh mayoral poll Anil Masih tenders apology in Supreme Court

Unpardonable act, says AAP as Anil Masih tenders apology in Supreme Court

Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat: BJP not ‘vocal for local’

GST: Notices to 9 booksellers in Chandigarh

Appalled at state of affairs in Delhi Govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Appalled at state of affairs in Delhi Govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Don’t engage in politics, Saurabh Bhardwaj urges VK Saxena

BJP conspired to arrest CM: Sanjay Singh

‘Getting bail doesn’t mean acquittal’

Has Election Commission become BJP’s subsidiary, asks Atishi

Gang involved in sale of illegal arms busted, 4 land in police net

Gang involved in sale of illegal arms busted, 4 land in police net

Lifting set to begin, grain markets not quite ready for wheat arrival

Prime suspect held for freeing accused from police custody

Jalandhar: Retd IAS officer under scanner for forging will to usurp property, probe on

Biker killed, friend hurt in Hoshiarpur road accident

Infant, 2 women die as car hits trio

Infant, 2 women die as car hits trio

Two killed after being hit by train

100 fire incidents in three months, still max city buildings sans safety measures

Man fraudulently withdraws Rs 5.5 cr from father’s account, booked

MC wasting funds on park renovation: Residents

Death after eating cake: 10 days on, govt takes note of Manvi’s case

Death after eating cake: 10 days on, govt takes note of Manvi’s case

Robbery foiled, five gang members held

Clubs campaign for high voter turnout

Ferozepur DC Dhiman, 7 others indicted in Rajpura land scam

Three-day lecture series concludes