Khanna police crack whip on gangsters, bust four modules

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 12

Stepping up the offensive against criminals, the Khanna police have cracked the whip against dreaded gangsters and have busted at least four major modules during the past seven months, officials have said.

The police personnel, led by Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal, have arrested the kingpin and active members of the notorious gangs dealing in heinous crime, besides recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession, they claimed.

Ludhiana Police Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaustubh Sharma told The Tribune, here on Saturday, that the major modules busted by the Khanna police included those led by the dreaded gangsters — Amrit Bal, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Lovejeet Kang, Gagandeep Singh, alias Gunn, — and another interstate weapon supply gang.

He said the modules of gangsters Amrit Bal and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria were busted with the arrest of its 13 active members and seizure of a huge cache of weapons.

Divulging the action-taken report, the SSP said Mohinder Verma, alias DK, and Ramesh Chauhan were apprehended with arms and ammunition, following which Sandeep Singh, alias Shelly, Gurjant Singh, Sukhveer Singh, alias Vicky, Harsimranjit Singh, alias Simma, Charles, Shamsher Singh, alias Shera, Praveen Singh, alias Prince Malhi, Daljit Kaur, alias Mano, Sarbjot Singh, alias Sabi Sandhu, Pramod, alias Bahman, Rafi, Waris Ali, Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit Bal, Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuriya, Pargat Singh and Jack were figured out and nominated as suspects in the case involving offences of heinous crime and unlawful activities.

While the remaining suspects were arrested with a heavy quantity of arms and ammunition, gangsters Pramod, Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit Bal, Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Pargat Singh and Jack were still on the run.

Amneet said another notorious gang headed by gangster Lovejeet Kang was neutralised with the arrest of its six active members and recovery of 13 ammunitions and three live rounds of cartridges.

In another catch, gangsters Davinder Singh, alias Bunty, and Karanjot Singh, alias Nona, were arrested with four .32 bore pistols and four magazines.

“Their interrogation revealed that all of them were acting on the directions of gangster Lovejit Kang, who is in the USA at present. Kang had instructed them to abduct earmarked targets and demand ransom worth several crores of rupees,” the SSP said.

The interrogations of the arrested gangsters further led to the arrests of their accomplices Kohinoor Singh, alias Titu, and Harpreet Singh, alias Honey, with a .32-bore pistol, one magazine, and three live rounds of cartridges, Balkaran Singh and Kamaljit Singh, alias Cam, with six .32 bore pistols, two .315 bore countrymade pistols and eight magazines.

In total, 14 pistols of .32-bore with 13 magazines, three live rounds of cartridges, two countrymade pistols, a motorcycle and a scooter were recovered from the gang.

“Another dreaded gang, led by Gagandeep Singh, alias Gunni, was busted with the arrest of Divesh of Jhajjar in Haryana, who was carrying illegal weapons,” she said.

Amneet said Divesh was held with five country-made .315 bore weapons and he confessed during interrogation that he has links with gangsters in various states and he used to supply weapons in Punjab.

“Major incidents have been averted with his arrest,” she claimed while adding that kingpin Gagandeep Singh, alias Gunni, of Barnala was also held later with five weapons.

The SSP said several interstate modules dealing in supply of weapons were also neutralised following the arrests of their kingpins, active members and huge recovery of arms and ammunition during the past seven months.