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Home / Ludhiana / Khanna police destroy 150 seized bike silencers

Khanna police destroy 150 seized bike silencers

Silencers, most from Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles, were destroyed in a public demonstration in Khanna

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:39 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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The Khanna police during the operation to crush illegal silencers on Friday.
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The Khanna police on Friday destroyed more than 150 modified silencers that were seized from two-wheelers plying on local roads.

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The silencers, most of them seized from Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles, were destroyed in a public demonstration at Amloh Chowk using a bulldozer. The action is aimed at curbing noise pollution and enforcing traffic rules across the police district.

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Police officials said hundreds of traffic challans had been issued during a special drive against riders using modified silencers that produce loud cracking sounds.

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Addressing the media, Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia said the police had been receiving repeated complaints from residents about the nuisance caused by motorcycles fitted with illegal silencers.

She said the loud noise was creating inconvenience for the public, particularly senior citizens, children, heart patients and shoppers, and causing disturbance near schools and colleges.

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Ahluwalia added the public destruction of the seized silencers was intended at sending a clear message that violations of traffic rules and noise pollution would not be tolerated.

The SSP said the campaign would continue in the coming days. In the next phase, the police will take action against workshops, garages and mechanics involved in fitting or modifying such silencers. Legal action, including criminal cases wherever applicable, will be initiated against those found violating the law, she added.

Ahluwalia appealed to parents of local children to ensure the latter followed traffic rules and did not use motorcycles fitted with illegal silencers. She warned that if minors were found violating rules, action could also be taken against their parents in accordance with the law.

Residents welcomed the police initiative, saying the drive will help reduce noise pollution and improve road discipline. They said the frequent use of modified silencers had become a major inconvenience in recent years.

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