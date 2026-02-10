DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Khanna police detain 125, including three gangsters

Khanna police detain 125, including three gangsters

Raids conducted at 151 locations

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:31 AM Feb 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SSP Darpan Ahluwalia talks to some residents during Operation Prahar in Khanna on Monday.
Advertisement

Under Operation Prahar 2.0, a major exercise was carried out in Khanna police district. On the very first day of the campaign, within a few hours various teams of Khanna police detained around 125 suspicious persons, creating panic among criminals.

Advertisement

Under this operation, simultaneous raids were conducted at 151 locations across the three sub-divisions of Khanna, Payal and Samrala. Acting on meticulous planning and confidential inputs, multiple police teams targeted gangsters, drug traffickers and other criminal elements.

Advertisement

During the operation, three gangsters were arrested, 45 wanted criminals apprehended, 46 persons detained under preventive action, two proclaimed offenders arrested and 29 other suspects detained for questioning, added Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia.

Advertisement

He said that the police seized Rs 4 lakh drug money, 321.15 gm of heroin, 60 intoxicant capsules, 1 kg of opium, three cartons of illicit liquor, one vehicle, four cartridges, eight expensive mobile phones, one smart watch and some mobile accessories.

Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia monitored the entire action and gave directions to all teams in this regard. The SSP stated that such operations would continue in the future to make Khanna district completely free of crime and drugs.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 400 cops of Ludhiana rural police targeted gangsters and nabbed 44 in a massive crackdown. The police had deployed 400 cops to carry out raids at the targets. They successfully nabbed 44 criminals, including gangsters and their aides.

Khanna SSP Ankur Gupta, along with the senior and lower-rung police officials, conducted this operation. He said 35 raiding parties were formed to nab wanted criminals, proclaimed offenders, thieves, snatchers etc. Area domination exercises were carried out, including intensive and targeted checking of two wheelers, suspicious vehicles.

This entire operation will continue for the next 72 hours under the overall umbrella operation ‘Gangsteran te vaar’ and ‘Yudh Nashyian Virudh’

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts