Khanna police distribute books to underprivileged children in drug hotspot

As part of a community outreach initiative, Khanna DSP Vinod Kumar distributed books to underprivileged children at the Guru Nanak Mohalla on Saturday. The mohalla was declared drug hotspot by the police recently.

The officials encouraged the children living in the area to pursue education and work hard for a brighter future. They motivated the children to stay away from drugs, avoid bad company and make positive choices in life. “Books open doors to knowledge, education builds self-confidence and proper guidance helps children turn their dreams into reality,” said the police.

Advertisement

“The police have been taking action against the smugglers living in the area and have also made efforts to rehabilitate drug addicts. Some peddlers have also been reintegrated into mainstream society after they shunned the drug business,” said DSP Vinod.

Advertisement

The Khanna police reiterated their commitment to ensuring public safety and nurturing young minds and contributing to a drug-free, educated and safer society. The police interacted with the families of those involved in drug trafficking and urged them to encourage their families to choose differently. Cops assured them that the police, with the help of NGOs, would help individuals abandoning the drug trade find employment.