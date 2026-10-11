DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Khanna police distribute books to underprivileged children in drug hotspot

Khanna police distribute books to underprivileged children in drug hotspot

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:57 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Khanna DSP Vinod Kumar interacts with kids at Guru Nanak Mohalla.
Advertisement

As part of a community outreach initiative, Khanna DSP Vinod Kumar distributed books to underprivileged children at the Guru Nanak Mohalla on Saturday. The mohalla was declared drug hotspot by the police recently.

The officials encouraged the children living in the area to pursue education and work hard for a brighter future. They motivated the children to stay away from drugs, avoid bad company and make positive choices in life. “Books open doors to knowledge, education builds self-confidence and proper guidance helps children turn their dreams into reality,” said the police.

Advertisement

“The police have been taking action against the smugglers living in the area and have also made efforts to rehabilitate drug addicts. Some peddlers have also been reintegrated into mainstream society after they shunned the drug business,” said DSP Vinod.

Advertisement

The Khanna police reiterated their commitment to ensuring public safety and nurturing young minds and contributing to a drug-free, educated and safer society. The police interacted with the families of those involved in drug trafficking and urged them to encourage their families to choose differently. Cops assured them that the police, with the help of NGOs, would help individuals abandoning the drug trade find employment.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts