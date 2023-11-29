Khanna police hold road safety drive

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 26

The Khanna police today organised a road safety drive to make the residents aware about the benefits of obeying the traffic norms and precautions needed to have a safe drive in winter.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal led this drive. SSP along with the senior police officials distributed helmets to the two-wheeler riders and took a pledge from them that they would always wear helmet while driving. Flowers were also given to the motorcyclist and car drivers who were found driving wearing helmets or by wearing seat belts.

“We should follow the traffic rules while driving. In these foggy days, we need to take extra precautions to prevent road mishaps. Every vehicle must install fog lights and paste required reflectors so that accidents can be presented. I urge everyone to drive their vehicles slowly and safely,” added SSP Kondal.

SSP Kondal added that the police would soon hold a meeting with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to devise a strategy to curtail road mishaps on the national highway.