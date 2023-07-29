Khanna police honour para-karate player

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 28

The Khanna police today honoured Tarun Sharma, an international para-karate player for bringing laurels to the country. Tarun had won a bronze medal at the Asian Karate Championship that was held in Malaysia from July 21 to 23.

Honouring the player, Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal awarded him a karate kit, recognition plaque and a cash prize. The SSP motivated him to continue performing for the nation.

Tarun has also won several medals for India in the past at the international-level.

Rajesh Kumar Joshi, ASI (Punjab Police), who has been training Tarun in karate for nearly 20 years, works as an ASI at the District Saanjh Centre in Khanna.

Along with his duty, Rajesh has been providing free karate training at the Principal Narender Chand Stadium, Khanna. Many players trained by him have won medals at national and international levels.