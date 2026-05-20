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Home / Ludhiana / Khanna police investigate accused ASHA worker’s role in child-trafficking gang, connection to past cases

Khanna police investigate accused ASHA worker’s role in child-trafficking gang, connection to past cases

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Khanna, Updated At : 12:04 PM May 20, 2026 IST
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After busting a gang engaged in buying and selling of newborn babies and arresting six accused, including one ASHA worker, the Khanna police are investigating if the ASHA worker was involved in other child-trafficking networks in the past.

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The Khanna police on Monday arrested six accused, identified as Kuldeep Kaur of Vijay Colony, Khamano, Fatehgarh Sahib; Harmeet Kaur, resident of Sahnewal; Monica, resident of village Khanna; Daljit Singh and Manpreet Kaur, both residents of Pratap Nagar, Ludhiana; and ASHA worker Jasvir Kaur, resident of Ajnali village, Fatehgarh Sahib. A 12-day-old child, which was due to be sold, was recovered from the possession.

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Superintendent of Police Pawanjit said the case of only one newborn had come to light so far and it was possible that the gang had been involved in child trafficking for a long time. “A police team, led by a woman officer, has been entrusted with the probe and more revelations would be made soon. The role of the ASHA worker is being given special attention,” he added.

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According to sources, the police are suspecting that the ASHA worker could be the key player in the child-trafficking racket. She is believed to be arranging buyers and sellers for the network in exchange for hefty commissions. “The police are checking if the ASHA worker carried out child-trafficking deals in the past. Phone details of the accused are being procured to get clues. No culprit would be spared and the police will take strict action based on the merits of the case,” said a police official.

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