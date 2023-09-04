 Khanna police launch special helpline to tackle drug menace : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Khanna police launch special helpline to tackle drug menace

Khanna police launch special helpline to tackle drug menace

Aim behind initiative is to identify peddlers, act fast against them

Khanna police launch special helpline to tackle drug menace

DCP (Traffic) Varinder Singh Brar, along with residents and club members, takes part in a jeep rally to spread awareness against drugs in Ludhiana on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, September 3

To keep a tab on drug smuggling activities in the district and put peddlers behind the bars, the Khanna police have launched a special ‘drug helpline’. Anyone can inform about activities related to drug peddling in their areas on the helpline number and their identity will be kept secret.

The drug helpline number is 01628-292093.

Public participation can improve situation

Though the police have been apprehending peddlers time to time, if the public join hands with the police and help them by sharing information about the smugglers, the authorities can increase the ambit of their action against the miscreants and maximum number of drug traders can be put behind the bars. — Amneet Kondal, SSP, Khanna

Stating this to The Tribune here on Sunday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Amneet Kondal, said the helpline was launched on Saturday during the ongoing drive against drugs in the district. The sole motive of the helpline was to identify smugglers and take action against them so that drug peddling menace could be wiped out completely from society.

“Though the police have been apprehending peddlers time to time, if the public at large join hands with the police and help them by sharing information about the smugglers, cops can increase the ambit of its action against the miscreants and maximum number of drug traders can be put behind the bars,” Kondal said.

The SSP urged the public that people should share only correct information about smugglers and fake information would consume time of the police. After receiving information about drug traders, police personnel sitting at the drug helpline centre would further share information with the officials concerned who would verify details at their end and take immediate action against the suspects.

‘Jeep rally’ spreads awareness in city

A ‘Jeep rally’ was organised in the industrial hub on Sunday to spread awareness against drugs among residents.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Varinder Singh Brar led the rally. Over 500 members of various bike clubs and off-roading jeep clubs took part in the event and spread the message of shunning drugs.

Brar said the rally was flagged off from Janpath Estate. After crossing through various markets and holding interactions with the public, it was culminated at Sahnewal. It covered a distance of around 20 kilometers.

“Before flagging off the rally, an oath was taken by the participants that they will never touch drugs and would motivate young drug addicts to shun drugs. All participants also vowed to spread awareness regarding road safety so that no accident should occur on roads,” the DCP said.

Meanwhile, Brar said the Ludhiana police had also launched drug awareness drives in the city on the directions of Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav and Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu. All police station heads were also holding separate public awareness programmes on drugs in their areas. He also warned drug peddlers to leave the illegal trade, otherwise the police would not spare anyone.

