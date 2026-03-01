Khanna police nab 100 peddlers in 10 days under special campaign

Khanna is witnessing an aggressive crackdown on crime and drug abuse, with police action intensifying at an unprecedented pace. In the past 10 days, the Khanna police, in spite of the relatively smaller size of the police district, have arrested a staggering 100 suspects, sending a strong message to offenders. The suspects are drug peddlers.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Darpan Ahluwalia, said special campaign against drugs was launched and in the past 10 days, as many as 100 drug peddlers were arrested by the police. Of these, several were identified and arrested after investigating links of drug smuggling rackets.

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The SSP asserted that the fight against drugs, with action on de-addiction and prevention, was also gaining momentum, over the past 11 months, as 5,144 addicts had been counselled and admitted into OOAT and de-addiction centres solely by the police (barring addicts admitted on their own), marking a massive push towards rehabilitation and recovery.

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“The Safe Punjab helpline of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) is proving to be a game-changer. Acting on public inputs, Khanna police have registered 390 FIRs and made 507 arrests in these cases, unearthing links and highlighting the power of citizen participation. Khanna has also emerged as a state leader in acting on village/ward defence committees (VDCs/WDCs), human intelligence, topping the charts across the state with 50 FIRs and on-ground action," Ahluwalia said.

Two smugglers’ properties worth Rs 1.57 cr attached

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The Khanna police have also attached properties of two drug smugglers worth Rs 1.57 crore since January 1. Properties of several smugglers valued at crores of rupees are also under the scanner.

Drug hotspot meat market area adopted

In a joint initiative, the civil and police administration has recently adopted Khanna’s meat market area, identified as a drug hotspot, with the aim of making it completely drug-free.

The SSP said the police administered a public pledge in which families committed to enrol children of peddlers in schools to safeguard the next generation from drugs. Women would be linked to employment opportunities and drug addicts would be provided complete treatment.