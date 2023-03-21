Khanna police nab another member of Kang gang

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 20

The Khanna police claim to have arrested one more member of gangster Lovejeet Kang’s module. The police said three weapons of .32 bore and three magazines have been seized from the suspect, Manpreet Singh of Miani Basti, Fazilka.

The police had earlier arrested six members of the gang involved in demanding ransom from residents on the directions of gangster Lovejeet Kang, who is currently in the US. The police had then recovered 13 weapons, 11 magazines, three cartridges and two vehicles from the gang members. A case was registered against the suspect at the Sadar Khanna police station under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act and Sections 384, 385, and 386 of the IPC on February 26.

During a press conference on Monday, SSP Amneet Kondal and SP Pragya Jain said the CIA staff had arrested the suspect, Manpreet, with weapons and magazines. Kondal said seven gang members had been arrested and 16 weapons recovered so far.

She said another suspect in the case, Kamaljeet Singh of Kapurthala district, had stated during the interrogation that Manpreet had direct contact with Kang. He allegedly used to supply illegal weapons. Following this, Manpreet had also been booked in the case.

The police said Manpreet had a criminal past, with one FIR registered in Jaipur (Rajasthan), and another in Delhi.