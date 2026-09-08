Khanna police recover body of minor girl from funeral pyre, suspect foul play

Khanna police on Tuesday recovered the body of 11-year-old Renu from the funeral pyre in Mohanpur village near Khanna and took it into custody, suspecting that she had died under suspicious circumstances.

Acting on a complaint by the village sarpanch, the police shifted the body to the Civil Hospital, Khanna, for a post-mortem examination.

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The incident occurred on Monday evening. On Tuesday, when the family had placed the body on the pyre at the cremation ground and was preparing to perform the last rites, the police arrived and took the body into custody due to the suspicious nature of the death.

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The body was then taken to the Khanna Civil Hospital, where a team of doctors conducted the post-mortem examination. Marks were found on the girl’s neck, but there were no other injury marks on the body. After the post-mortem, the police handed over the body to the family, and the last rites were performed by late evening.

Kot police post in-charge Charanjit Singh said a call was received from Mohanpur village during patrolling, informing the police that a girl had allegedly committed suicide and that her parents were performing the last rites. After bringing the matter to the notice of senior officers, the body was taken into custody and a post-mortem examination was conducted. So far, action under Section 174 of the CrPC has been initiated, and the body was later handed over to the family.

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Renu’s father, Ram Jatinder, said he had five daughters, of whom Renu was the youngest. She studied in Class VI at the government school in the village and was a football player who had participated in several competitions and won prizes and trophies. The family said she aspired to pursue sports further. Due to poverty, she used to do household work after school.

According to her father, he and his wife had gone to work at a college as usual on Monday. In the evening, the landlord informed them of their daughter’s death. On reaching home, they found her hanging from a girder about 10 to 12 feet high in a room. By the time they brought her down, she was already dead. The reason for the alleged suicide remains unknown.

Questions are being raised over the suspicious death of the 11-year-old, particularly as to how Renu, who was about five feet tall, could have managed to hang herself from a girder 10 to 12 feet above the ground.

Khanna DSP Vinod Kumar said the police would take further action if anything suspicious emerged from the post-mortem report.