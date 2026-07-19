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Home / Ludhiana / Khanna police return over 100 lost, stolen mobiles to owners

Khanna police return over 100 lost, stolen mobiles to owners

Khanna police also organise grievance redressal camp

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:05 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia with locals on Saturday.
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The Khanna police on Saturday returned 129 stolen and lost mobile phones it had recovered to their owners. The recipients expressed gratitude to Punjab Police and lauded the initiative.

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Senior police officials urged the public to immediately report lost or stolen mobile phones to the nearest Saanjh Centre.

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They said the phone can then be blocked on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, preventing its misuse.

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According to the police, the phone then comes under surveillance and they receive information as soon as someone uses it. Highlighting the need to stay safe from cyber fraud, police officials urged citizens to immediately call the 1930 toll-free helpline or contact the cybercrime unit if they fall victim to online financial fraud.

Grievance redressal camp

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The Khanna police on Saturday organised their third district-level grievance redressal camp. The camp, aimed at ensuring prompt, impartial and transparent resolution of public complaints, was held at the AS College for Women here. It was led by Darpan Ahluwalia, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna.

All gazetted officers of the Khanna police, supervisory officers, Station-House Officers (SHOs), chowki in-charges and investigating officers were present and heard the grievances of the people.

A large number of people turned up at the camp with their complaints and problems. Several cases were resolved on the spot and instructions were issued to the officials concerned to ensure time-bound disposal of the remaining complaints after investigation.

Ahluwalia said every complaint must be investigated with complete impartiality, transparency and in accordance with the law, and that no complainant should be harassed unnecessarily.

She said the main objective of the camps was to establish direct contact with the people so that every citizen gets an opportunity to present their case.

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