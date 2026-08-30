Khanna police stage play, shed light on effect of drug menace on youth

The Khanna police organised a play during a meeting with Village Defence Committees and Ward Defence Committees members at AS College, Samrala Road, as part of the Yudh Nashian Virudh, the state government’s flagship initiative against drugs.

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It was aimed at raising awareness among the people, especially the youth, about the harmful effects of drugs.

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The play, titled ‘Dukhdi Rag Punjab Di’, was staged by Aks Rang Manch, Samrala, and compelled the audience to think about the issue.

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State Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, who is also the local MLA, attended the event. Appreciating the performance, he said the play effectively depicted the harsh reality of families reeling under the evil of drugs.

Sond said the state government and the police were making all-out efforts to eradicate the drug menace from its roots.

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He appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs and secure their future.

Darpan Ahluwalia, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, said raising awareness among people on the harmful effects of drug abuse could bring about positive change in the society. She stressed the need to organise such programmes regularly.