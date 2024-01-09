Khanna police teams conduct search operation, register 6 FIRs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 8

The Khanna police conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Khanna, Payal and Samrala on Monday.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said 165 personnel, constituting several teams, carried out inspections of hotspots and vehicles. In the operation, the teams examined 14 hotspots and checked 134 persons who were deemed suspicious. During the CASO, one proclaimed offender was apprehended, and six FIRs related to various crimes were registered.

In Khanna, a proclaimed offender identified as Rinku Kumar of Bazigar Basti was arrested. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC was registered against him in 2022 at Sadar police station.

The Khanna police apprehended two persons, namely Ravi and Saleem from Khanna, for allegedly carrying 10 grams of ‘sedative’ powder during the operation. A case under the NDPS Act has been filed against them at City-2 police station.

Jaspreet Singh from Chankoian Kalan was arrested by the Doraha police after 10 grams of heroin was allegedly found in his possession. In a separate case the Doraha police arrested Simranjeet Singh from Chankoian Khurd after having found 10 grams of heroin in his possession. Separate FIRs have been lodged againstboth the suspects at the Doraha police station.

In Malaud, a man identified as Ranjit Singh from Sekhan village was arrested by the police, and 180 ‘habit-forming’ pills were allegedly recovered from him. A case under Section 22 of the NDPS Act has been filed against him at the police station.

Meanwhile, in Samrala, the police arrested Dalbir Singh from Chawa village and allegedly recovered 300 pills and 1 kg of poppy husk from him. A case has been registered against him in Samrala.

Additionally, the Samrala police apprehended Manohar Lal of Lopon village in connection to an alleged motorcycle theft case. An FIR under Sections 379 and 411 has been registered against the suspect in Samrala.