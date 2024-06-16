Khanna police teams search terrorist Landa’s aides’ houses

Ludhiana, June 15
Khanna police teams today conducted searches at the houses of three associates of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa.
Two aides — Ricky of Ajnaud (Doraha) and Vishnu Soni of Mandiala (Khanna) — are in jail. The third accomplice Ravi Rajgarh is on bail. The purpose of the searches was to keep an eye on the movement of these people, to prevent any untoward incident.
Landa, who carried out anti-India activities from Canada, was declared a terrorist by the Centre. He was also closely associated with a Canada-based pro-Khalistan outfit, to which Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Sikh for Justice terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu were also associated.
