Khanna police uses drone to check use of 'China dor'

Khanna police uses drone to check use of ‘China dor’

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Khanna, Updated At : 10:21 AM Jan 26, 2026 IST
Khanna police uses drone to check use of ‘China dor’
After the death of 15-year-old Taranjot Singh due to injuries caused by ‘China dor’ yesterday, Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia was present on the ground since morning today, climbing on rooftops to check if anyone was using the banned plastic thread to fly kites. Using drones and binoculars, the police kept a watch on over every street and neighborhood from elevated vantage points.

Furthermore, the SSP launched a campaign where police personnel in civil clothes inspected shops, but no synthetic string was found at any establishment.

“Inspections of kite shops will continue in the coming days. Khanna police have been actively raising awareness among the people regarding the dangers of the prohibited string,” added SSP Ahluwalia. She emphasized that any individual found involved in the use, storage, supply, import or sale of Chinese string would face severe legal consequences.

