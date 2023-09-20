Khanna SDM averts suicide attempt

Our Correspondent

Payal, September 19

Khanna SDM Swati Tiwana today averted a tragedy by preventing a woman from jumping into Sirhind Canal.

The woman, who has three children, was reportedly facing stress due to family issues and was about to jump into the canal. The SDM, who was on her way to office, noticed the woman near the Doraha bridge and got suspicious.

The SDM said, “I was looking outside the window when my vehicle reached near the bridge. I sensed something unusual about the woman and asked the driver to stop the car. Fortunately, we reached the spot before she could take the extreme step.”

The woman confided in Tiwana, who took the woman to her office at Samrala and informer her family.

Woman’s husband, who is a teacher at a Doraha school, thanked the SDM for saving his wife’s life. He said that their family could have been ruined, if it wasn’t for Tiwana’s timely intervention.