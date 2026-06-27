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Home / Ludhiana / Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia leads rally against drugs

Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia leads rally against drugs

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:12 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Police personnel take out a rally on International Day Against Drug Abuse in Khanna on Friday.
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To mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Khanna police organised a massive rally and awareness campaign.

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The campaign was led by Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia. SP (D) Khanna Pawanjeet Chaudhary, members of the Anti-Drug Federation, police officers and a large number of social activists participated in the event.

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The awareness rally started from GTB Market and culminated at the bus stand. During the march, people were sensitised about the harmful effects of drugs and a strong message was given for the creation of a drug-free society through collective efforts.

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The police officers and members of the Anti-Drug Federation interacted with shopkeepers, passers-by and youth, urging them to stay away from drugs and motivate others to shun this social evil. SSP Darpan Ahluwalia said police action alone was not enough to eradicate the drug menace. Active participation of every section of society was crucial for its complete elimination.

He appealed to the public to share any information regarding suspected drug trafficking or related activities without any fear on the Punjab Police portal ‘Safe Punjab’. He assured that the identity of the informant would be kept completely confidential.

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SP (D) Pawanjeet Chaudhary also appealed to the youth to shun drugs, focus on education, sports and social activities, and contribute towards building a healthy and responsible society.

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