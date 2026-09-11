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Home / Ludhiana / Khanna SSP visits drug hotspot

Khanna SSP visits drug hotspot

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:16 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia and police officials talk to residents at Bilaspur village near Doraha.
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Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia visited Bilaspur village near Doraha, which has been identified as a drug hotspot, and interacted with the residents to strengthen police-public partnership.

She sat with the residents, heard their concerns and sought support from them to eradicate the menace.

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The SSP also sought feedback from the residents on Yudh Nashian Virudh, the state’s government flagship campaign against drugs.

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The SSP told the residents that the fight against drugs could not be won by the police alone. While the police will continue to act against those involved in trafficking, cooperation from residents is crucial to identify suppliers and prevent young people from falling into addiction, Ahluwalia said.

She urged the villagers to share information about anyone involved in selling or transporting drugs in the area and asked them to inform the police and departments concerned about youngsters struggling with drug use.

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