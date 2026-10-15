DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Khanna SSP visits residents’ doorsteps to hear grievances

Khanna SSP visits residents’ doorsteps to hear grievances

Under Khanna police's outreach initiative ‘Walk n Talk’

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:15 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia and senior officials talk to locals as part of an outreach initiative on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 14

Advertisement

Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia on Wednesday visited local areas and heard residents’ grievances as part of the force’s outreach initiative ‘Walk n Talk’.

Advertisement

Senior police officials said the initiative stems from the idea that the purpose of policing is not merely to curb drugs and crime, but also to instil a sense of security in the minds of the people.

SSP Ahluwalia reached out to the public early in the morning in an attempt to strengthen police-public partnership. She visited identified drug hotspots meat market and Bazigar Basti, talked to residents and offered suggestions for their problems.

Advertisement

She was accompanied by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinod Kumar, City-2 Station-House Officer (SHO) Tarvinder Bedi and Special Branch in-charge Jarnail Singh.

Senior officials pointed out that people often feel hesitant while approaching the police with their problems, and the initiative was aimed at addressing the hesitation.

The SSP said the visit was to establish direct contact with people, understand their difficulties and hold discussions to further improve the law-and-order situation in the area.

During the interactions, issues related to security, peace and mutual cooperation were taken up.

“The emphasis being laid by Khanna police on establishing direct contact with people brings to the fore the people-centric aspect of policing. Listening to people’s problems, giving importance to their suggestions and strengthening trust between the police and the public are important steps towards building a secure society,” said the SSP.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts