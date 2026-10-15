Khanna SSP visits residents’ doorsteps to hear grievances

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 14

Advertisement

Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia on Wednesday visited local areas and heard residents’ grievances as part of the force’s outreach initiative ‘Walk n Talk’.

Advertisement

Senior police officials said the initiative stems from the idea that the purpose of policing is not merely to curb drugs and crime, but also to instil a sense of security in the minds of the people.

SSP Ahluwalia reached out to the public early in the morning in an attempt to strengthen police-public partnership. She visited identified drug hotspots meat market and Bazigar Basti, talked to residents and offered suggestions for their problems.

Advertisement

She was accompanied by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinod Kumar, City-2 Station-House Officer (SHO) Tarvinder Bedi and Special Branch in-charge Jarnail Singh.

Senior officials pointed out that people often feel hesitant while approaching the police with their problems, and the initiative was aimed at addressing the hesitation.

The SSP said the visit was to establish direct contact with people, understand their difficulties and hold discussions to further improve the law-and-order situation in the area.

During the interactions, issues related to security, peace and mutual cooperation were taken up.

“The emphasis being laid by Khanna police on establishing direct contact with people brings to the fore the people-centric aspect of policing. Listening to people’s problems, giving importance to their suggestions and strengthening trust between the police and the public are important steps towards building a secure society,” said the SSP.