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Home / Ludhiana / Khanna youngster nabbed for killing friend

Khanna youngster nabbed for killing friend

Allegedly hit 20-yr-old victim on his head with brick after some dispute

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:40 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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The suspect in custody of the Khanna police on Sunday.
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The Khanna police claimed to have arrested a local youth for the alleged murder of his 20-year-old friend, whose body was found in the bushes near Meat Market.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin Kumar, a resident of Dalip Singh Nagar, Khanna.

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His father, Amrit Paswan, a native of Bichari Ghat village in Bihar, in a statement recorded at the City-2 police station, said his son had left home in the evening on October 30 along with Harman Singh, alias Harry, a resident of Khanna, to buy some items from the books market.

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After making the purchases, Harman allegedly took Sachin to the meat market. He forcibly took his son inside the bushes and administered an injection. Sachin did not return home. On October 31, the family received information that the body of their son was lying in a bag at the meat market.

Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered on November 1 under Section 105 (culpable homicide note amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the suspect.

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SSP, Khanna, Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, said during investigation, the body was kept at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Khanna. Later, the police investigation found that drug overdose was not the cause of his death. Harman snatched wallet, phone and cash from the victim and later killed him by hitting on his head with a brick after some dispute. Consequently, Section 103 (murder) of the BNS was added to the case and Section 105 was deleted.

The suspect was arrested on November 1. He will be produced in a court on November 2 for police remand.

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