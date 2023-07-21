Kharif maize crop faces threat of fall armyworm

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, July 20

The Kharif maize crop faces a new threat of fall armyworm (FAW). The peak activity period of FAW is from July to September, thus becoming a major threat to the kharif maize crop. Apart from this, continuous cultivation of maize throughout the year helps in sustained build-up of the pest.

The key limiting factor in the management of FAW is the use of unrecommended pesticides coupled with inappropriate spray technology that led to pest outbreak in many fields during the last season. To control this pest effectively, it is important to follow the recommended control measures. This is required because even if a few fields are left unmanaged, the pest due to its high reproductive ability may appear again and again even in managed fields. This leads to repeated insecticide sprays, said Harpreet Kaur Cheema from the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics.

Integrated pest management (IPM) practices like collection of egg masses and need-based application of soil-insecticide mixture in infested plant whorls can reduce the use of insecticides, she added.

The pest infests the maize crop as early as 10 days old to cob formation stage but prefers to feed at mid whorl stage of plants. In general, FAW damage starts in patches and spreads rapidly to the entire field. The size of holes in damaged leaves increases with the age of larvae. During day time, the larvae hide in the whorl of the maize plants, said Yuvraj Singh Pandha from the Department of Entomology, PAU.

“Farmers need to survey their fields on a weekly basis from the very beginning. During the survey, three to four outer rows of the field should be left out and crops should be investigated in a ‘W’ pattern for presence of damage by the insect pest. Management operation should be undertaken as soon as the insect is observed to prevent its multiplication and spread,” said Pandha.

Experts have advised the farmers to survey their fields on a regular basis. There is no need for panic as this serious pest can be managed by timely control measures. FAW is a foliage feeder and maize has immense potential to recover from its damage under good nutrient and irrigated conditions.