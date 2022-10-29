Khattran farmers violate norms

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, October 28

Despite repetitive instructions by the administration to keep the environment smoke-free, three separate fields were set ablaze at Khattran village in Samrala on Friday. Villagers were in for a surprise when the strong winds made things worse. The fire could result in a number of casualties, passersby said.

“We have tried to approach such erring farmers hundreds of times and convinced them not to burn stubble. We have been providing the option of agri-machinery and that too free of cost in a number of cases. But they are not ready to listen and bent on burning stubble,” one of the volunteers of the extension cell of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, which is working to fight the menace, said.

Samrala SDM Kuldeep Bawa said, “No one would be spared. It is our duty to make farmers understand by providing them an alternative solution. But if a person is not ready to listen and has his own way, we are not going to spare him at any cost.”

“Stubble burning is not only deadly for people, but farmers are also digging their own graves as well by indulging in anti- environment activities. Farmers cannot afford to put our whole environment at stake,” Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Amanjit Singh said.

#Environment