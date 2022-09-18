Khedan vatan Punjab diyan: Amrit Indo school girls win U-17 handball title

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 17

Amrit Indo Canadian School in the girls’ section while Government Model Senior Secondary School, Punjab Agricultural University, in the boys’ section romped home victorious in handball (U-17) in the ongoing district-level ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ being organised at various venues across the district on Saturday.

In the girls’ group, GHS, Roshiana and BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar secured second and third positions respectively, whereas in the boys’ section, International Public School and Gymkhana Club finished at the second and third spots, respectively.

In basketball (boys), Ludhiana Basketball Academy came out winners, followed by DAV public School, BRS Nagar and DGSG Club at second and third spots, respectively.

In the girls’ section, Guru Nanak Club emerged champions while Doraha Public School finished as first runners-up and International Public School, Sandhu Nagar had to content with third position.