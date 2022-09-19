Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan: Ludhiana Hockey Academy emerge winners in girls’ U-21 hockey

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 18

Ludhiana Hockey Academy emerged winners in hockey in the girls U-21 category in the ongoing district-level ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ being organised at various venues across the district on Sunday.

GHG Khalsa School, Mandi Bahadurgarh and Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy, Jarkhar, secured the second and third positions, respectively.

In the boys section (hockey), Akalgarh blanked DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road branch 4-0, Kila Raipur defeated Rani Khas Navi Khas Club, Machhiwara, 5-1, Sudhar College trounced Chachrari 5-0, Jarkhar Academy prevailed over Guru Angad Club, Bardeke, 1-0 and Malwa Academy, Ludhiana, routed Akalgarh 4-0 and advanced into the next round.

In handball (boys), BVM School overwhelmed Ramgarhia Co-education School 12-0, PAU Club outplayed NJSA, Khanna, 14-3, BVM School, Kithclu Nagar, outclassed Indo Amrit Canadian School 15-5, Guru Nanak Club, Ludhiana, got the better of Bhundri 7-6 and SCD Government College, Ludhiana, toyed with GSG, Gurusar Sudhar 24-3.

In the girls section (handball), BVM School, Kithclu Nagar, outperformed International Public School 7-0, Jesus Sacred Heart School beat GHG, Sidhwan, 11-4 and Government College, Ludhiana, decimated BVM School, Kithclu Nagar, 11-0.

In swimming 50m butterfly (boys), Ishan Pawar and Tamnvir Singh secured the first and second positions, respectively. In the same category for girls, Kirti Arora and Bhavjot Kaur stood at the top spots. In 50 metre breast stroke (boys), Ishan Bahl, Tamanvir Walia and Ravi Partap bagged the frist, second and third positions, respectively.

In 100 metre race (boys), Gurkamal Singh Rai, Karanjot Singh and Gurkirat Singh secured the top three positions. In 100 metre race (girls), Kavya Sood stood first, whereas Riya Tial and Pawanpreet Maurya secured the second and third positions, respectively. In the discus throw (boys), Jagsir Singh, Ekampreet Singh and Jamandeep Singh secured the top three positions. Similarly in discus throw (girls), Muskan Kaur stood first, whereas Pihu and Prabhjot Kaur secured the second and third positions, respectively.