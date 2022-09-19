Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan: Ludhiana Hockey Academy emerge winners in girls’ U-21 hockey

Ludhiana, September 18
Ludhiana Hockey Academy emerged winners in hockey in the girls U-21 category in the ongoing district-level ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ being organised at various venues across the district on Sunday.
GHG Khalsa School, Mandi Bahadurgarh and Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy, Jarkhar, secured the second and third positions, respectively.
In the boys section (hockey), Akalgarh blanked DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road branch 4-0, Kila Raipur defeated Rani Khas Navi Khas Club, Machhiwara, 5-1, Sudhar College trounced Chachrari 5-0, Jarkhar Academy prevailed over Guru Angad Club, Bardeke, 1-0 and Malwa Academy, Ludhiana, routed Akalgarh 4-0 and advanced into the next round.
In handball (boys), BVM School overwhelmed Ramgarhia Co-education School 12-0, PAU Club outplayed NJSA, Khanna, 14-3, BVM School, Kithclu Nagar, outclassed Indo Amrit Canadian School 15-5, Guru Nanak Club, Ludhiana, got the better of Bhundri 7-6 and SCD Government College, Ludhiana, toyed with GSG, Gurusar Sudhar 24-3.
In the girls section (handball), BVM School, Kithclu Nagar, outperformed International Public School 7-0, Jesus Sacred Heart School beat GHG, Sidhwan, 11-4 and Government College, Ludhiana, decimated BVM School, Kithclu Nagar, 11-0.
In swimming 50m butterfly (boys), Ishan Pawar and Tamnvir Singh secured the first and second positions, respectively. In the same category for girls, Kirti Arora and Bhavjot Kaur stood at the top spots. In 50 metre breast stroke (boys), Ishan Bahl, Tamanvir Walia and Ravi Partap bagged the frist, second and third positions, respectively.
In 100 metre race (boys), Gurkamal Singh Rai, Karanjot Singh and Gurkirat Singh secured the top three positions. In 100 metre race (girls), Kavya Sood stood first, whereas Riya Tial and Pawanpreet Maurya secured the second and third positions, respectively. In the discus throw (boys), Jagsir Singh, Ekampreet Singh and Jamandeep Singh secured the top three positions. Similarly in discus throw (girls), Muskan Kaur stood first, whereas Pihu and Prabhjot Kaur secured the second and third positions, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links
Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...
'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held
CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP