Khedan vatan Punjab diyan: Trials on October 6 to select teams for state-level games

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 3

The local office of Punjab Sports Department will hold selection trials in seven sports disciplines to select the district teams for the state-level games to be organised under the Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan on October 6. These games will be held from October 11 to 22.

Ravinder Singh, District Sports Officer(DSO), said teams in four age categories (U-14, 17, 21 and 21-40 years) would be picked up during these trials in kayaking and canoeing, rowing, archery, gymnastics, fencing, chess and shooting.

GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sudhar, will be the trials venue for rowing, kayaking and canoeing and archery, while trials in fencing and gymnastics will be held at the multipurpose indoor hall opposite Guru Nanak Stadium, chess at Guru Nanak Stadium and shooting at Rakh Bagh range, he said.

Players who have applied for registration online and those who are yet to register their names for these trials are advised to report at their respective game venues at 11 am on October 6. They are also told to bring in original their Aadhaar card and date of birth certificate without which they will not be allowed to attend the trials, added DSO.