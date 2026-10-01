Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan arena heats up in Ludhiana as players chase podium dreams

The sports arena came alive on Wednesday as Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan district games continued, with athletes and teams vying for honours in a wide range of disciplines.

There was spirited competition among players in various sports—athletics, swimming, handball, hockey, kabaddi and weightlifting.

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At Guru Nanak Stadium, the athletics competitions saw keen participation. In the under-14 boys’ shot put, Satgur Teg Singh finished first, followed by Samrat Singh and Jaskaran Singh. In the 600m race, Aryan Gupta secured the top position, with Ekamjot Singh coming in second and Diljaan Khan third.

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Vivek Kumar stood atop the podium in the U14 high jump event, flanked by Gurwinder Singh and Gaurav Attri in second and third positions, respectively. Pritam Kumar won the long jump event, followed by Maurya and Balraj Singh.

In the U17 boys’ category, Pranav Praduman won the high jump event, with Gurshan Singh and Anjor Singh occupying the second and third spots, respectively. Harbeer Singh emerged as the winner in long jump, with Thomas Mattu coming in second and Keemat Singh finishing third. Harman Singh was the fastest to the finish line in the 200m race, followed by Dev Vashisht in second position and Dhruv Pratap Singh in the third spot. Mansahib Singh won the discus throw event, with Manveer Singh and Armandeep Singh finishing second and third, respectively.

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In the U21 men’s 800m event, Sudagar Singh finished first, followed by Utkarsh and Saksham Singh.

The women’s 100m events in various age groups also saw some close contests. In the 31-40 years category, Narinder Kaur secured the first position, followed by Sumandeep Kaur and Ramandeep Kaur. Jatinder Kaur won the 41-50 years category event, with Rajinder Kaur and Ramandeep Kaur finishing second and third, respectively. In the 51-60 years category, Manjit Kaur ended atop the podium, flanked by Sonia in second place and Charanjit Kaur in third.

In the girls’ U14 event at the Ludhiana Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Club, Rakh Bagh, Tinsa Thomas triumphed in the 30kg category. Other winners were Sandhya in 35kg, Adiya Yadav in 40kg, Simran Kaur in 45kg, Prashsti Yadav in 49kg, Avneet Kaur in 53 kg, Anshika in 57kg and Shifa in plus 57kg.

In the U21 category, Krishna topped the leaderboards in 49kg, Ramanpreet Kaur in 53kg, Jaspreet Kaur in 57kg, Harmanpreet Kaur in 61kg, Manvir Kaur in 69kg, Lakshmi Devi in 77kg, Kirandeep Kaur in 86kg and Rhythm Sharma in plus 86kg category.

At the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) swimming pool, Pehrit Deo won the U17 girls’ 100m breaststroke event, with Falia Bhalla and Drishti Angrish securing the next two positions in the same order. Anushka Sharma won the 50m butterfly, with Zoya and Parisha coming in second and third, respectively. Kavisha Sukhija won the 100m freestyle event, with Jasleen Kaur and Palkin Jain finishing as the other two position holders. Anshika Garg won the 50m breaststroke event.

The handball finals at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, saw the PAU Club claim the U21 girls’ title, with DAV School finishing runners-up and PAU Campus third.

The U17 boys’ handball matches saw some one-sided contests. BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar, defeated DC School, Bhamian Kalan, 12-1, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dhanansu, registered a 19-0 victory over Kinder Garden School, Samrala. Amrit Indo Canadian School defeated Samrala 6-0 and Jawaddi Club beat Gobind Nagar 10-5. Amrit Indo Canadian, Ladian, recorded a 13-2 win over Guru Angad Dev Academy, Ladian.

In circle-style kabaddi, the Municipal Corporation (MC) won the U17 girls’ final, with Ludhiana-1 finishing second and Khanna coming in third. In the U21 girls’ final, Jagraon emerged victorious, followed by Doraha-A and Ludhiana-1.

The Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium at PAU saw exciting semifinals. In the U14 boys’ category, Jarkhar defeated Ghawaddi 4-3 and Chachrari blanked Kila Raipur 5-0. In the U17 category, Jarkhar defeated Chachrari 3-1 and Malwa Khalsa Senior Secondary School defeated Rampur 4-0 to enter the final.

At SCD Government College, Gidderwindi teams dominated the volleyball smashing finals. Gidderwindi won the U14 girls’ title, with Sidhwan Khurd coming in second and USPC Jain Public School finishing third. The team also topped the U17 category, ahead of Jamalpur Urban Estate and Sidhwan Khurd. In the U21 category, the Multipurpose Hall team finished first, Gidderwindi second and the Guru Nanak Stadium team third.

The lawn tennis semifinals at Satluj Tennis Academy, Ayali Khurd, saw Akrita Kaur defeat Gracy 4-1 and Ruhin Gupta beat Manrahit 4-2 in the U14 girls’ category. In the U17 girls’ semifinals, Sukhneet defeated Bharisha Gupta 4-0 and Uma beat Eivani 4-0.

In the badminton finals at Shastri Badminton Hall, Kharish Chadha won the U17 boys’ singles title, with Vinayak Gupta finishing second, and Manan Chugh and Swastik Gupta sharing the third position. In the U21 men’s category, Aditya Sharma secured the top spot, followed by Krish Kaplish in second place. Gurshan Singh and Rohan Thakur jointly finished third.