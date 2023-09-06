Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Athletes prove their mettle in Phase II of games

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 5

In the second phase of the second season in the ongoing Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, u-14 competitions were organised for boys and girls on Tuesday at different venues in Ludhiana, Jagraon, Machhiwara and Doraha.

Dignitaries, including MLAs, representatives of various district and state sports associations visited the games venues to encourage the participants and the organisers. They exhorted the youth to take an active part in games, stressing that it is very essential for the overall growth of an individual.

In the municipal corporation block at the ground outside the multi-purpose indoor hall opposite the Guru Nanak Stadium, Coaching Centre, Jawahar Nagar, clinched the first position, while Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School finished in the second place and Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Gujjarkhan Campus, Model Town, Ludhiana, stood third in kho-kho (boys’ u-14).

In the girls’ section, BVM Senior Secondary School, Kithclu Nagar, and Saint Soldier Devine School secured the first two positions.

In kabaddi (national style for girls’ u-14), Mohan Dai Oswal Public School emerged victorious, and in the boys’ group, the Amrit Indo Canadian Academy triumphed. Mohan Dai Oswal Public School finished as the runner-up.

In volleyball, Guru Nanak Stadium Centre and Green Land Convent School, Sector 32, secured the first and second positions, respectively, for the girls’ u-14 section.

In athletics, Agarvir Singh wrapped up top honours in the 600-metre race. Anurag Bawa and Adarsh Kumar finished as first and second runners-up, respectively.

Vaibhav Rawat clinched the first position in shot put, while Rishi Sharma finished in the second place, and Tanvir Singh had to be content with the third position.

At the Machhiwara Block, Government High School and Garden Valley International School, Bhattian got the first two positions in kho-kho for boys’ u-14.

In the tug-of-war (boys’ u-14), Orient Sports, Machhiwra and Garden Valley International School, Bhattian (Machhiwara) secured the first and second positions, respectively.

At the Mallah village ground, Gurleen Sharma and Khushleel Kaur of Vidya International School, Akhara fetched the first two positions in athletics (600-metre race) for girls’ u-14.

